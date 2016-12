Hassan Ahmed

ishaghassan13@gmail.com

The human world was shocked , when had seen corpses of Children of Heiban in Nuba mountains , five small children died because of military plane dropped them by bombs , this is not first time Sudanese government carried out attacks against the civilians in war zones , the international community never imagines , why security council is so silent , that they can’t take decisive step to stop this atrocious death which targets only un armed people in this area .

Carnage of Heiban (Nubian massacre) should make the free conscience to wake up , to warn regime of Khartoum , time of silence was ended , like those crimes never erase from humanism memory , we appeal the free world to serious , no more un armed civilians fall down with out convicted the criminals who are still travelling from country to country , then request from some countries to withdraw from international criminal court , by plight this organisation always targets African leaders ,do you think one member of ICC gave order to kill civilians , the government which kills and persecutes its people doesn’t deserve the supremacy ..

Nuba mountains now is symbol of victims , the Islamic racial regime in Sudan uses policy of burning land , it wants to make Nubian people whom face unfair and persecution to disappear from the existence , who can explains only targeting of children ,farms , sources of water by military jets since 2011 , the world lives in shame strange silence , recent massacre of Heiban is really scandal on the face of all African leaders and Worldly , how the Sudanese president attends inauguration of Ugandan president , no one asks him , what happened in Heiban in Nuba mountains , those African leaders have lost the humanism conscience , we need leaders realize value of their people ,not abuse them , massacre them , the day of new day will come , all criminal will fall in trench of justice..

Journalist and activist