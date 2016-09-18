International Day of peace

By

Hammad Alkrty

Human rights lawyer and legal researcher

For this great day, the United Nations Secretary-General Mr. Ki-Moon, has said:

“The people of the world have asked us to shine a light on a future of promise and opportunity. Member states have responded with the 2030 agenda for sustainable development, it is an agenda for people, to end poverty in all its forms. An agenda for the planet, our common home. An agenda for shared to prosperity, peace, and partnership”[1]

Onthe 21 of September of each year , is consider to be an international day of peace , what is this mean and reflect , and what the International community should and must reflect on?

The International community should reflect on the conflicts that going on around the world, especially in African , Latin America and Middle east , the world should and must deliver hope to those people whom find themselves in the middle of armed conflict zone, to those whom caught up , to those whom in poverty for a long period of time , to those whom are dying every day as the result of diseases and infection which can prevent it , if the world come together and help those most need it.

What the International community really should and must reflect are , to the children and women in the war zone , a clear example for that are , the women and children in Yemen whom been targeting every day[2] it has estimated that more than 2,800 Civilian population have been killed 60% of the are children and women , they have nothing to do with this war , all this cause by Saudi lead airs strikes, moreover more thousands of civilian population been displacing as the result of the airs strikes[3].

The second example is in Syria, the ongoing civil war in Syria has started in 2011, it has estimated that more than 250,000 people have lost their lives and more than 10,000 Million people been forced to leave their home and another human cost . Some international organizations believe that serious crimes have been committed on both sides. Syrian and Yemen conflict are not , non-international armed conflict , however, are they International armed conflicts[4].

Let’s not forget about the about the ongoing civil war in North-Sudan and South Sudan[5] , which the civilian population are paying a heavy prices on this war, which are fed by many countries around the world, In North-Sudan , in specific in Darfur , Blue Nile, and Nuba Mountains, the civilian population has been killed so far are more than 580,000 people , thousands of home and villages been destroyed completely , Million people fled their home as the result of the civil war in North-Sudan.

As an Investigation has conducted by the United Nation and the International criminal court , it has confirmed that , Genocide , war crimes and crimes against humanity been committed against civilian population , however, the International community has declined to cooperate with the ICC to bring those responsible before trial[6]

