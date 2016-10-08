Rally at Front of the United Nations

To Stop: the use of chemical weapons in Darfur/Sudan

Contact: Motasim Adam: (347)683-8017

Mohamed Ebaed: (718) 415 1970,

On Saturday, October 8, 2016 people from Darfur, Nuba Mountains, Blue Nile , Sudanese Diaspora and American Activists, are gathering at Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza (East 47th Street & 1st Avenue ) to express their grave concern about the ongoing genocide & the use of chemical weaponsby the Sudanese forces in Darfur.

In September 29, 2016 Amnesty International reported that Sudanese Government Forces and its allied groups( the Janjaweed ) used a deadly chemical weapons at least 30 times since January 2016 against the civilians in Darfur region of Sudan.The use of chemical weapons by Sudan regime contravenes the Chemical Weapons Convention of 1997 and constitute a war crimes.

the Rally demands that the United Nations and UNSC:

(1) to formally condemn the use of chemical weapons in Darfur (and elsewhere in Sudan) while immediately empowering an independent commission to expand evidence collection related to studies already completed by Amnesty International and others.

(2) to impose a no-fly zone to stop military and unmarked planes from dropping bombs and deadly chemicals on civilians

(3) to compel Sudan’s president to eliminate Janjaweed militia, Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and any other armed government proxies

(4) to enforce the long-standing UN arms embargo on Darfur, and to expand the arms embargo from Darfur to all of Sudan so as to prevent further violent violations of human rights and international law

When Saturday, Oct. 8th, 2016 , Time: 12:00 am to 4:00 pm

Where: Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza

47th St – Between 1st Ave

New York NY 10017

Darfur People’s Association of New York