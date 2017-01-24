البروفيسور اريك ريفز يصف قرار ادارة اوباما برفع العقوبات عن السودان بانها خطة مريبة

ه ذه الاخفاقات ليست بسبب العقوبات انما بسبب سوء الادارة والفساد

البروفيسور اريك ريفز استاذ اللغة الانجليزية في كلية شميسس نورثهامتون والباحث والمدقق المهتم بقضايا الشعب السوداني ونضالاته ضد ديكتاتورية المؤتمر الوطني منذ فترة زادت على العقدين من الزمان ، وهوالكاتب الراتب في صحيفة القارديان البريطانية وصاحب الموقع الشهير سودان ريفز. سألته الراكوبة عن وجهة نظره حول مطالبة الحكومة السودانية وماتظنه أن العقوبات الامريكية تسمح بمعاناة طويلة وشاقة على الشعب السوداني، وكذلك رأيه حول آثار رفع هذه العقوبات على السودان.

ورغم ضيق زمنه وبعض صعوباته الصحيه أجاب على اسئلتي مشكوراً.

البروفيسور اريك ريفز :القرار الذي اتخذته ادارة أوباما خطة مريبة

مبعوث أمريكا الخاص قال:لانريد رؤية الاطاحة بنظا

م الخرطوم

إيرك ريفز يكتب حول قرار رفع العقوبات

ترجمة الراكوبة

يحاول نظام الخرطوم يائسا تجنب المسؤولية عن الوضع الكارثي للاقتصاد السوداني، وبالتالي يلقي باللوم على العقوبات الامريكية، وهذا يجد قبولا لدى بعض الحمقى من السودانيين في الشتات، والحقيقة هي أن العقوبات الأمريكية كان لها تأثير حقيقي لا يذكر على انهيار الاقتصاد السوداني، إلا أن العامل الأكبر في هذا الخصوص هو سياسة إثراء الذات من قبل النظام لأكثر من 27 عاما: فقد أصبح النظام مصابا بهوس السرقة أي “الكلِبتوقراطية وهي سرقة الثروة الوطنية السودانية للبقاء في السلطة “

لم يكن هناك أي استثمار في البنية التحتية، ولا يوجد أي استثمار في الزراعة (التي تتهاوى بسرعة الآن)، ولم يكن هناك تخطيط حقيقي لفقدان عائدات النفط التي حدثت مع انفصال جنوب السودان، وقد ترتب على هذا النقص الحاد في العملات الأجنبية والتي هي لازمة لاستيراد المواد الهامة مثل مختلف المنتجات البترولية المكررة (بما في ذلك الوقود الطبخ)، والأدوية الأساسية، والقمح والدقيق (ولهذا نشاهد النقص في الخبز وصفوف الخبز). ونتيجة لذلك، فإن قيمة الجنيه السوداني في انخفاض، والتضخم بالسنبة للسوداني العادي في تصاعد بلغ عنان السماء وهما مترابطان. كما أن هناك نقص في المياه الصالحة للشرب في جميع أنحاء السودان بسبب الفشل في الاستثمار في هذا القطاع الحيوي من البنية التحتية، وبالتالي فإننا نسمع حالات النقص في المياه الصالحة للشرب والإسهال الذي يبدو في كثير من الحالات أنه “الكوليرا”.

هذه الإخفاقات ليست نتيجة للعقوبات الأمريكية، ولكنه سوء إدارة الاقتصاد والإثراء الذاتي من قبل النظام. إن القرار الذي اتخذته إدارة أوباما برفع العقوبات هي خطة مريبة للحفاظ على النظام لتوفير ما تعتبره الإدارة دور أساسي في” مكافحة الإرهاب”. وهناك الكثير من الأسباب الوجيهة جدا للشك أن الخرطوم تقدم فعلا لواشنطن معلومات استخباراتية مهمة، ولكن لأن سياسة الولايات المتحدة /السودان الآن لدى مجتمع الاستخبارات، وليس وزارة الخارجية.

نحن أيضا نعلم الآن أن العقوبات المالية الأمريكية – المفتاح لبرنامج العقوبات بأكمله، تم تقويضها تقريبا تماما بالنشاط المالي الإجرامي من طرف العملاق المصرفي الفرنسي بي إن بي باريباس (BNP Paribas) الذي “غسل” عشرات المليارات من الدولارات نيابة عن نظام الخرطوم على مدى أكثر من عقد من الزمن (انظر http://wp.me/s45rOG-7742/). ولقد تم رفع دعوى نيابة عن بعض السودانيين في الولايات المتحدة الذين قتلوا، وأصيبوا، وتكبدوا خسائر موجعة بسبب حرب النظام على المجموعات المهمشة في السودان يوم 20 ديسمبر، 2016.

وبالإضافة إلى التخفيف عن الخرطوم لهذا الجزء الأكثر فعالية لبرنامج العقوبات، فإن قرار إدارة أوباما له العديد من الآثار الأخرى:

(أ‌) تشجيع أوروبا لمتابعة سياساتها الأكثر جرأة للتقارب مع نظام الخرطوم.

(ب‌) تقويض المحكمة الجنائية الدولية من خلال مكافأة نظام يضم أفراداً متهمين، أو مقدر أن توجه لهم تهم بجرائم جماعية ضد الإنسانية (وفي قضية الرئيس البشير، مع عدة تهم بالإبادة الجماعية).

(ت‌) تقويض أي جهود دولية لضمان الوصول الفعلي للمساعدات الإنسانية لجنوب كردفان والنيل الأزرق: وقد احتفلت الخرطوم بهذا “التغيير الجذري” والتحسن في هذا الشأن، إن إدارة أوباما قد عرضت بخيبة أي مفاوضات ذات مغزى للخطر.

(ث‌) تقويض أي معنى من جانب النظام أن هناك حاجة لوضع حد لسياساته الداخلية القمعية المتزايدة الراهنة: الاعتقالات الجماعية للنشطاء السياسيين، المصادرة التي لم يسبق لها مثيل للصحف، ثم تهديد الرئيس البشير مؤخرا بإصدار أوامر “إطلاق النار بقصد القتل” من جديد على النحو الذي استخدم في ديسمبر 2013 والقائمة طويلة للغاية.

(ج‌) تقويض الضغوط السياسية المستمدة من انهيار الاقتصاد، وهو الانهيار الذي أدى لحشد المجتمع المدني السوداني.

والحقيقة المخيفة والتي كشف عنها قرار رفع العقوبات هو أن أوباما، حتى النهاية، لا يزال ملتزما وجهة نظر سياسة كارثية عبر عنها المبعوث الخاص السابق له للسودان برينستون ليمان: “نحن [إدارة أوباما] لا نريد رؤية الاطاحة بنظام [الخرطوم]، ولا تغيير النظام. نريد أن نرى تنفيذ النظام للإصلاح عبر الإجراءات الديمقراطية الدستورية “. مقابلة مع صحيفة الشرق الأوسط، 3 ديسمبر 2011،

[1] The Khartoum regime is desperate to avoid responsibility for the catastrophic state of the Sudanese economy and thus blames U.S. sanctions. But although this plays well with a few foolish Sudanese in the diaspora, the truth is that U.S. sanctions have had little real effect on the collapsing Sudanese economy. The largest factor in this regard has been the policy of self-enrichment by the regime over 27 years: it has become a giant “kleptocracy,” stealing Sudanese national wealth to stay in power (see | http://sudanreeves.org/wp-admi n/). There has been no investment in infrastructure, no investment in agriculture (which is now declining rapidly), and there was no real planning for the loss of oil revenues that came with the secession of South Sudan. This has produced a critical shortage of foreign exchange currency (Forex) with which to import such critical items as various refined petroleum products (including cooking fuel), essential medicines, and wheat for flour to make into bread (thus the bread shortages and bread lines).

As a result, the value of the Sudanese Pound is plummeting, and inflation for ordinary Sudanese is skyrocketing; the two are directly related. There are shortages of clean water throughout Sudan because of failure to invest in this critical piece of infrastructure, and thus we are hearing of more and more case of water shortages and diarrhea that in many cases seems to be cholera.

These failures are not the result of U.S. sanctions, but rather gross economic mismanagement and self-enrichment by the regime.

[2] The decision by the Obama administration to lift sanctions was a cynical move to keep the regime on board in providing what the administration considered essential “counter-terrorism intelligence.” There are very good reasons for doubting that Khartoum provides Washington with really important intelligence, but because U.S. Sudan policy is now the province of the intelligence community, not the State Department, this seems not to matter.

We also now know that U.S. financial sanctions—the key to the entire sanctions program—was almost completely undermined by criminal financial activity on the part of French banking giant BNP Paribas, which “laundered” many tens of billions of dollars on behalf of the Khartoum regime over more than a decade (see | http://wp.me/s45rOG-7742/). A suit on behalf of some Sudanese in the U.S. who were killed, injured, suffered grievous losses because of the regime’s war on the marginalized people of Sudan was filed on December 20, 2016.

In addition to relieving Khartoum of this most effective part of the sanctions program, the Obama administration’s decision will have various other effects:

[a] encouraging Europe to pursue its even more aggressive policies of rapprochement with the Khartoum regime;

[b] undermining the International Criminal Court by rewarding a regime that comprises individuals charged, or destined to be charged, with massive crimes against humanity (and in the case of President al-Bashir, with multiple counts of genocide);

[c] undermining any international efforts to secure real humanitarian access in South Kordofan and Blue Nile: having already celebrated Khartoum’s “sea change” of improvement on this score, the Obama administration has hopelessly compromised meaningful negotiations;

[d] undermining any sense on the part of the regime that it need end its present, increasingly repressive domestic policies: mass arrests of political activists; unprecedented newspaper confiscations; President al-Bashir’s recent threat to issue again “shoot to kill” orders of the sort used in December 2013—the list is extremely long;

[e] undermining the political pressure deriving from a collapsing economy, a collapse that is galvanizing Sudanese civil society.

The terrible truth revealed in this lifting of sanctions is that Obama, until the end, remained committed to a catastrophic policy view animated by the words of his former special envoy for Sudan, Princeton Lyman:

“We [the Obama administration] do not want to see the ouster of the [Khartoum] regime, nor regime change. We want to see the regime carrying out reform via constitutional democratic measures.” (Interview with Asharq al-Awsat, December 3, 2011, http://english.aawsat.co m/2011/12/article55244147/asha rq-al-awsat-talks-to-us-specia l-envoy-to-sudan-princeton- lyman )