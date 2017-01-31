The Sudan Justice and Equality Movement (JEM)

January 30/2017

Clarification Statement

It has come to our attention that a person by the name Ahmed Alnajeedh Adam has been frequenting foreign diplomatic organisations in Khartoum with the view to obtain training opportunities for member of JEM. Regarding Mr Adam’s impersonation, we would like to advise the following:

1. JEM has no member by the name Ahmed Alnajeedh Adam and the man in qu

estion has never been authorised to speak on behalf of the organisation.

2. JEM has two separate offices for training: a) General Training under care of Ustaz Amir Allika Kuku, and b) Strategic Planning Training administered by Ustaz Mahjouhb Hesain Ibrahim.

3. Mr Adam may be acting on behalf Sudan’s Security Services and in pursuit of defaming JEM.

Mr Ahmed Alnajeedh Adam is not affiliated to JEM and we urge the relevant authorities in Khartoum to remain aware of his false claim and treat him as such.

Abdullahi Oman El-Tom, Ph.D.

Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, JEM

Email: Abdullahi.eltom@nuim.ie