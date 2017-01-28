JEM Renewed Command OrderThe Protection of Children

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

حركة العدل و المساواة السودانية

Justice & Equality Movement Sudan (JEM)

25 January 2017

Renewed Command Order

The Protection of Children

Prohibition of recruitment and use of child soldiers, sexual violence against children, abduction of children, killing of children, maiming of children, attacks on hospitals and schools, as well as all other forms of abuses and exploitation of children

In July 2012, the Justice and Equality Movement Sudan (JEM) held consultations with the United Nations/UNAMID in Austria hosted by the Austrian Study Centre for Peace and Conflict Resolution (ASPR) during which JEM agreed to issue a Command Order and establish an Operational Mechanism/ Action Plan to prohibit recruitment and use of child soldiers. In com

pliance with its moral and international legal obligations to protect children, JEM issued a Command Order on 11 September 2012, followed by an Operational Mechanism/Action Plan on 25 September 2012.

On 15 October 2012, Chairperson of JEM issued a Decree with the appointment of a six-member Follow-up Committee to oversee and monitor adherence and full implementation of the Action Plan. JEM also reiterated its call to the United Nations to pay regular visits to areas where the Movement is present to monitor compliance. JEM implemented the Action Plan in word and spirit.

On 30 September 2015, JEM Chairperson issued Command Order to all members prohibiting recruitment and use of child soldiers and re-emphasised the obligation by all its members to continuously refrain from violations and protect children.

The Leadership of JEM renews its firm commitment to the International norms and standards governing the protection of children and fully adheres to the Security Council resolutions on children and armed conflict, in particular resolutions 1612( 2005) and 1882(2009) prohibiting violations against children including recruitment and use of child soldiers, sexual violence against children, abduction of children, Killing of children, maiming of children, attacks on hospitals and schools, as well as all other forms of abuses and exploitation of children in situations of armed conflict.

Instruction

Application of JEM Military Code

All commanders, officers and members of JEM are, herewith, reminded with the Chairperson’s strong instruction to continue to fully adhere to the international and local laws governing the protection of children in armed conflict and not to recruit or use child soldiers, not to associate themselves with children, or allow children to voluntarily join the Movement. These instructions must be strictly observed at all levels and times including during the complex circumstances when combats take place in the vicinity of civilian populated areas and villages.

“A “child soldier “or “child associated with an armed force or armed group” is defined as : any person under 18 years of age who is part of any kind of regular or irregular armed force or armed group in any capacity, including but not limited to cooks, porters, messengers, and those accompanying such groups, other than purely as family members. It includes Girls recruited for sexual purposes and forced marriage. It does not, therefore, only refer to a child who is carrying or has carried arms.”

Other Forms of Violations Against Children

JEM members are strictly prohibited from all other forms of abuses and exploitations of children including sexual violence against children, abduction of children, killing of children and maiming of children. Children must always be protected from all forms of abuse.

JEM members are equally prohibited from attacking hospitals and schools, recreational areas for children such as “child friendly spaces” and must always exercise maximum diligence and restraint to ascertain that children are not harmed.

JEM field Commanders are, herewith, instructed to extensively disseminate this Renewed Command Order and follow up on its full implementation. Recruitment and use of child soldiers is a serious crime prohibited by international law and the Sudan Child Act of 2010 (para 44).

Any commander or member who defies this order will be liable to punishment in accordance with JEM Military Code article 3// 1 or article 54 // 5.

We must remain committed to the protection of children all the way through to a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Darfur and Sudan.

Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim Mohamed Fediel

Chairperson

Justice & Equality Movement Sudan (JEM)

# Issued in Arabic and English

-Shared with the United Nations Secretary General and of the African Union Commissioner for Peace and Security through UNAMID Acting Joint Special Representative

– The Follow-up Committee

-Open to wider public