The End Justifies the Means of the International Community Keeps Bashir in Power of Sudan

By Mahmoud A. Suleiman



All indications show that the so-called international community is working tirelessly hard to keep the ruling regime of the National Congress Party (NCP), which committed crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide in the Darfur in power in Sudan through the former President of Post-Apartheid South Africa, a diplomatically Corrupt and Chairman of the African Union High Implementation Panel (AH-HIP) Thabo Mbeki who is now the International Community – US, EU, UK – puppet which is moved like a Chess Stick in accordance with the requirements of the stage and the needs of the intersecting interests along the lines of the Machiavelli Principle of the end justifies the means.

Furthermore, Hypocrisy and double standards of the international community remain the Master of the situation towards the just cause of the people of Sudan in general and the Darfur citizens in particular

The reported outrage of the Sudanese political opposition faction National Consensus Forces (NCF) which accused the United States of America (USA) of spearheading a plot of the international community through the African Union mediator Thabo Mvuyelwa Mbeki to maintain the (NCP) regime of the genocidal criminal, fugitive from the international justice, Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir.

It is Noteworthy that Saturday the fourth of March 2017 will mark the eighth anniversary of date in the year 2009 when it brought the charges of crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against the President of the ruling regime of the NCP, Omar Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir who perpetrated the heinous crimes in the war-torn region of Darfur in Western Sudan and he remains at large since then. This occasion, the eighth anniversary of the indictment of Omar Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir with genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity is a reminder to the international community that the issue of the people of Sudan in Darfur is still alive and that the criminals of genocide are still at large and that the Sudanese People are still calling and demanding the arrest of the culprits and bring them to international justice and no for the normalization of relations and support for them.

Thabo Mbeki, working on behalf of the International Community keeps summoning the Sudanese opposition factions, both armed and civil, in marathon round trips to the Ethiopian Capital Addis Ababa for meetings the outcome of which known in advance and the results of those meetings, are nothing but catching the wind and the primary goal goes unheeded.

The purpose of those meetings in the face of negotiations between the opposition and the ruling regime delegation of the Party National Congress, which usually come to Addis Ababa negotiating positions incapacitating usually undermine the meetings from the first glance, because the opposition understands the intention of the Khartoum government delegation which longs for the meeting to be closed without reaching the intended results. The Sitcom goes on. This boring series have been going without for so long without leading to a concrete result. And unfortunately leads to prolonged suffering of the Sudanese people in areas of conflict and prolonging the rule of the National Congress Party (NCP) regime to continue committing more crimes against the people of Sudan. The Thabo Mbeki Sitcom has been going on for over seven odd years in the 21st century. Unfortunately, this so-called International Community tends to exchange these malicious roles as required by the political interests of the respective countries centered on a fixed set of interests at the time.

The Members of the international community in order to dominate the world, they did not care of the ideals such as humanity and world peace and human rights, except in accordance with their interests, especially the five permanent members of the UN Security Council. Unfortunately these are obvious facts before the peoples of the third world who continue living under dictatorship regimes backed by the international community.



And our guiding evidence on what we say is the unwavering and unrivaled support in these days, which has been given to the ruling regime of the National Congress Party (NCP) by the of troika of United States, the United Kingdom and Norway and the praise, which it does not worth that al-Bashir has abided by the commitment and improved human rights. The trio have unashamedly dared saying in spite of the continuing war crimes in the Nuba Mountains and in Darfur where the entity used weapons of MAs destruction in the form of chemical weapons against the Sudanese citizens in the Jebel Marra area and along with the crimes committed by the militia of Bashir’s government, which is called Rapid Support Force (RSF, the former notorious Janjaweed militias. This is in spite of the fact that the British Parliamentary Group on Sudan and South Sudan has released its report on the Sudanese-British relations, calling to connect any debt relief for the (NCP) regime to move to a comprehensive peace and democratic transformation in the country.



And of the evidence which refutes the allegations of the view of the international community in the praising of the Khartoum government is the continued repression and the suppression of freedoms and the imprisonment of dissidents, confiscation of newspapers and imprison and torture of journalists, as well as to concealment the places where the prisoners of war are incarcerated. Moreover, the Security chaos, intertribal warfare through stirring sedition among the communities and insecurity throughout the country including the major cities and towns using the proxy militias and mercenaries to create lawlessness. Of the Sudanese citizens subjected to prolonged detention without charge or submit to the court is the Sudanese human rights defender Dr. Mudawi Ibrahim Adam and is being subjected to a smear campaign by newspapers controlled by the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS).



The Human rights groups and activists expressed concern for Dr. Mudawi Ibrahim Adam who has been unlawfully detained since December 7, 2016 and has been on Hunger Strike.

Arbitrary detention Incommunicado has become the weapon that the notorious (NISS) uses to target anyone who expresses his/her right of opinion.



The messages that have been sent by members of the international community in favour of and interest of the Génocidaire Omar Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir and his criminal entourage remained contradictory to what is happening on the ground in the zones and places of war and even in the capital Khartoum where civilian citizens suffer from all kinds and sorts of suppression of freedom besides the woes of the cost of living and the scarcity of basic goods and a lack of health services as a result of rampant corruption among the Influential members of the ruling regime of the NCP and parasitic capitalism of the Muslim Brotherhood Movement (MBM) cadre who crave for empowerment and riches and running behind the unlawful enrichment at the expense of the rights of the citizen knockout by the hardships of living.



The RSF Militias tended to wreak havoc with the peace and security of the ordinary noncombatant Sudanese citizens in order to please their master of grace who would offer them rewards in return from the public purse along with bestowing kudos on them!

On 4 March 2009, the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Luis Ocampo, that the Court had sufficient evidence to claim off Bashir to charges resulting from inquiries regarding war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide committed in Darfur, the Court therefore demands that Omar al-Bashir, President of Sudan, appear in court to face the charges, and if he doesn’t, the signatory States to the Rome Convention, and also the Security Council arrested to stand trial in the Hague.



The international community tended to issue threat of doom and gloom for the Sudanese opposition components that include the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) and the Alliance of Sudan Call in both of which exists the civil and armed sectors. Therefore, the opposition components used to consider the- instructions issued by the international community, work for their interests and not for the welfare of the people of Sudan who are living under the rule of dictatorships of Omar al-Bashir.

The Sudanese opposition components do not reject the national dialogue in principle, but they do not see what is submitted by the ruling regime of the NCP anything new counting on the seriousness that lead to sustainable peace and full democratization. But what the regime is doing is nothing more than prevarication and intransigence which leads to undermining the principle of dialogue and real negotiation. Therefore, the proper place for the (NCP) criminal regime is the trash and the dustbin of history by being ousted through a popular uprising. The fallen Heroes late Dr. John Garang De-Mabior has been quoted as said that the elements in the regime of the (NCP) are too deformed to be reformed. https://martinplaut.wordpress.com/2014/12/30/splm-north-chairman-malik-agars-new-year-message/



The (NCP) regime continues in its fundamentalist ideology of “we or the Deluge”. The Khartoum Clique of the Islamic Fundamentalist regime led by the genocidal criminal General Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir with their arrogant statements have proven beyond a shred of doubt that they would not allow other political groups to share ruling Sudan. The following are their verbatim quotes from the mouths of the influential individuals in the regime: Lt-Gen. Mustafa Ebeid, Quote ;( We are main players in regional and internal politics, so nobody apart from us meaning the Islamic movement shall rule Sudan) end of the quote. Thus, Sudan remains a long lasting conflict-ridden failed state, monopolised by the aforementioned clique.

In Gadarif 2011 again Bashir has been quoted as saying "South has gone, Sudan is predominantly an Arab Islamic country no talk or call for diversity "end of the quote.



The hardline Islamists group at the core of regime chaired by Omer al-Bashir has no intention of sharing either power or wealth with the majority of the Sudanese. One of the main reasons for this position taken by the (NCP) regime clique is their belief that the definitive arrival of another Sudanese party to power means the handing over and delivery the chuckled Omar Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir and his entourage to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague. Moreover, this belief remains the most important factor in the persistence of the regime governing solo for the protection of Omar al-Bashir from the apprehending hand of the (ICC). And for these reasons that anyone who still believes that he will have the opportunity to govern Sudan, while the Islamic movement group on the helm of Sudan he/she is considered as if living in a daydream. This fact also applies to the international community, which has been betting on the possibility of the arrival of the ruling regime of the NCP through negotiation and dialogue to agree to the participation of government with the Sudanese opposition components through peaceful exchange of power, according to well-known democratic norms.

On the whole, the objectives of the international community were clear and well known. In that, they have uttered them explicitly before that they do not agree to change of the ruling regime of the NCP, but rather just reform to fix it!



It is pointless for the international community to target and blame the Sudanese opposition group in Isolation without directing the blame to Omer al-Bashir and his regime in the First Place. It is unfortunate that the international community envoys – the arms of affiliated to it and the organizations related to it such as the human rights bodies; visit Khartoum under the control of Sudanese security devices, National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS), that does not allow them to see the real situation on the ground. They then write telltale reports from the mouthpiece of Omer al-Bashir’s regime that has provided the information for such visits. It needless to say that information has no credibility since it is a censured by from government sources and not from independent sources. They are nothing but views or reports coming out from-Bashir’s security apparatus. The aforementioned narrative relates to the visit of the Independent Expert on Human Rights in Sudan, Aristide Nononsi.

The ruling regime of the NCP this time feels blissfully and unprecedentedly happy for the rapprochement initiated with the EU and the US administration under the former President Barack Obama. Therefore, the regime believes that the international community would compel the Sudanese political opposition to accept all the dictates of them in the interest of Omar al-Bashir. However, political analysts expect that the rapprochement between the NCP regime and the EU will not last long given the recent repressive inhumane treatment of Omer al- Bashir's regime for the refugees from Ethiopia and Eritrea. The report stated that the European Members of Parliament (MEP) called for inquiry as Ethiopian and Eritrean asylum seekers receive 40 lashes and $800 fines, while activists warn EU migration aid is emboldening Sudan. Moreover and according to The Guardian — The EU is facing calls to rethink its cooperation with Sudan on migration flows after scores of refugees were whipped, fined, jailed and deported from Khartoum last weekend following a peaceful protest over a huge rise in visa processing fees. And the report continued saying that "About 65 asylum seekers the majority from Ethiopia and some from Eritrea were lashed 40 times on their backs and the back of their legs with leather whips, lawyers told the Guardian". This incident is likely to raise grave concerns about the strength of human rights conditions attached to more than One hundred US Dollars ($100m) which is migration-related aid earmarked for Sudan by the European (EU) commission. To make matters worse for the (NCP) regime, Last week, a British parliamentary inquiry warned that in Sudan, "the European Union's long-held reputation as a human rights standard-bearer is in danger of being sacrificed at the altar of migration".



In the circumstances, the (NCP) regime has left no room or leaves any glimmer of hope and no choice or an area for ​​the Sudanese opposition to engage in dialogue with it and thereby it became clear that the Sudanese people in resolving their continuing crises, they have to oust the regime by all the available means.

Frederick Douglass the African-American social reformer, abolitionist, orator, writer, and statesman has been quoted as said that: “The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress”.

Dr. Mahmoud A. Suleiman is an author, columnist and a blogger. His blog is http://thussudan.wordpress.com/

